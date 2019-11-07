The ground collision between two Airbus A330s in October 2018 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport could have left one of them taking off with damaged tailcone and horizontal stabilizer, if it were not for the vigilance of a towing vehicle driver, according to an investigation report by the French BEA. The accident took place as an Air France A330-200 was number two in a holding position for runway 08L. A Delta Air Lines A330-300 was on the taxiway behind. Its left wingtip hit the tail of the ...