British Airways has suspended its London Heathrow-Cairo services for a week because of unspecified security concerns.

The airline announced the suspension 20 July mid-evening UK time, with some passengers saying had no notice until they arrived at Heathrow for their flight. Other airlines appeared to be continuing their flights to Cairo.

“We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,” BA said in a statement.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”

BA has a single daily flight between Heathrow and Cairo. This is normally operated by a Boeing 787-9. However, from mid-August until the end of October, the route will be flown by a leased Air Belgium Airbus A340-300 because BA’s 787 fleet is undergoing precautionary inspections on its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

Egypt has been experiencing unrest. The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated its advice to travellers July 19, saying terrorists were “very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt. Although most attacks occur in North Sinai, there is a risk of terrorist attacks across the country. Attacks could be indiscriminate, affecting Egyptian security forces, religious sites, large public gatherings and places visited by foreigners.”

The FCO advises against all travel to North Sinai because of Daesh elements there. It also advises against all but essential travel to South Sinai and most of the country west of a strip centered on the Nile and Nile Delta.

The US State Department has issued several travel advisories this year warning Americans to exercise increased caution in Egypt because of terrorism concerns.

Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the improvised explosive device that caused the crash of a Russian Metrojet Airbus A321 shortly after its take-off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh on Oct.31 2015. All 224 on board were killed.

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com