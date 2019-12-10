The European Commission has decided to closely monitor Armenia, following its latest European Union (EU) Air Safety List update, which also removed a blanket ban on Gabonese airlines. Airlines that appear on the EU Air Safety List—more commonly known as the EU blacklist—are subject to EU operating bans or restrictions because of shortcomings in their air-safety oversight. Following a Nov. 20-21 meeting of the EU Air Safety Committee (ASC), which is made up of aviation-safety ...