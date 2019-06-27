An Angara Airlines Antonov An-24, en route from Ulan-Ude, skidded off the runway after an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk Airport (Republic of Buryatia, Russia) at 10:24 a.m. local time June 27.

The aircraft (registration number RA-47366) collided with an airport infrastructure building and caught fire. The first pilot and the board engineer were killed, the airline said. Forty-three passengers, the co-pilot and the flight attendant were evacuated. Fourteen passengers were taken to a hospital, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

The Federal Air Transport Agency said pilots reported engine failure while descending. Russian authorities have started an investigation.

Irkutsk-based Angara Airlines was founded in 2000 and operates regional flights in Siberia. Its commercial fleet includes Antonov An-148s, An-24s, An-26-100s and An-2s. The airline carried 396,548 passengers last year.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com