American Airlines and Southwest Airlines will extend their schedules without the Boeing 737 MAX through early March 2020, indicating they do not expect FAA to approve the grounded model’s return before year-end 2019. “We have removed the MAX through Feb. 8, 2020 to offer reliability to our operation and stability for our customers,” Southwest said Nov. 8. “Based on continued uncertainty around the timing of MAX return to service, the company soon plans to proactively ...
