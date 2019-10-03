Detecting rogue drones on or near airport property should be a shared responsibility of airports and federal governments, a high-level industry group focused on the threat of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) has concluded.

“Without a robust federal role, an unacceptable security gap will continue to exist at many airports across the US and Canada,” the Blue Ribbon Task Force on UAS Mitigation at Airports said in a final report released Oct. 2. “The federal governments of both the US and Canada [are] responsible for engaging in safety measures to monitor UAS traffic.”

The group calls on the US Congress to provide the FAA with appropriate resources on a consistent basis so that it can take a lead role in monitoring drones around airports. “The urgency for congressional action is underscored by the fact that the FAA is understaffed, underfunded and subject to government shutdown,” the report said.

There is also an urgent need for the FAA and Transport Canada to establish UAS detection system standards that would provide guidance for airports seeking to test or acquire such systems themselves.

The respective governments should consider new funding sources for detection, tracking and identification technology, the task force said. It argued that the Airport Improvement Program in the US and Airports Capital Assistance Program in Canada are already underfunded to support airport infrastructure needs.

As first responders, local law enforcement agencies also have an important role, the group said. It recommended the two governments “extend authority to engage in UAS interdiction—kinetic or electronic—to trained state and local law enforcement.”

The deputation of counter-UAS authority should begin with a pilot program overseen by the US Department of Justice and Public Safety Canada, the group advised.

Airports, law enforcement agencies and airline operations staff should regularly drill and practice for drone incursions just as they do for other threats, according to the task force.

Announced in April, the 13-member group was assembled by Airports Council International-North America and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International. Its co-chairs—Los Angeles World Airports CEO Deborah Flint and former FAA administrator Michael Huerta—explained the final report at a press conference at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

“As part of our findings, the task force noted that the FAA and other US federal agencies do not have the authority, the capital or the human resources to invest in and operate UAS detection systems on or near airports. This leaves a wide security gap at airports all across this country, and the situation is very much the same in Canada,” Huerta said.

“This has led some airports to take on UAS detection themselves in order to fill the void that is left by the lack of current involvement by federal authorities,” Huerta added. “The task force found that this is not a role that airports should be burdened with alone.”

Flint reported that since LAX started tracking drone activity near the airport in April 2016, there have been 205 drone sightings reported, “many within 300 ft. of aircraft reporting them.” But only one drone operator has been identified.

“This is a complex and new frontier. The voices of airports must be heard and responded to in this new frontier,” Flint said. “Airports bear the real risk, without guidance on technologies or the authorities or the funding to respond effectively.”

Separately from the task force report, the Ottawa Macdonald-Carter International Airport Authority announced Oct. 2 that it has partnered with air navigation service provider Nav Canada and QinetiQ Canada to test QinetiQ’s Obsidian counter-UAS system.

Based on a purpose-built 3D radar, Obsidian provides precise drone position, then automatically cues cameras and “drone-denial” systems to monitor or stop the threat.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com