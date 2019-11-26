Malaysia faces a multiyear process to address the FAA’s concerns and restore the country’s safety rating, according to the head of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). FAA downgraded the safety rating of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to Category 2 on Nov. 11, after determining CAAM did not meet ICAO safety standards. The downgrade means airlines from Malaysia cannot establish new service or codeshares to the US, although current services can be ...