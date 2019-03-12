IATA launched its latest industry certification—the Centre for Excellence for Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh)—at the World Cargo Symposium 2019, with Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) and Cathay Pacific Services Limited (CPSL), as its first recipients.

CEIV Fresh validates the handling of time and temperature sensitive food and plant products based on the IATA Perishable Cargo Regulations (PCR), and the HACTL and CPSL were among the first to pilot the program with a “whole-of-community” approach.

“Ensuring that these delicate and short shelf-life products reach the customer unspoiled with minimal waste and loss is essential. Shippers will have assurance that CEIV Fresh certified companies are operating to the highest quality and standards in the transport of perishable products,” IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

Cathay Pacific said it hopes to be the world’s first airline to be full CEIV Fresh certified by May 2019.

IATA launched the Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) for security in 2013, followed by CEIV Pharma in 2014 and CEIV Live Animal in 2018.

The industry group said that verticals like perishables, pharmaceuticals, time and temperature sensitive goods are seeing promising growth in the air cargo industry, despite strong headwinds especially because of protectionism, trade friction and anti-globalization rhetoric.

