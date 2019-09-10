Two US lawmakers are calling on Boeing to display “full transparency and cooperation” with regulators reviewing changes to the 737 MAX amid reports that regulators have grown frustrated with a lack of information from the manufacturer. The reports include a recent Wall Street Journal story that detailed an August meeting between Boeing and regulators that ended prematurely when Boeing could not answer questions being posed. The manufacturer also did not ...
