Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic received tentative approval from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Aug. 2 to operate an expanded transatlantic joint venture (JV) between the US, UK and continental Europe. The deal would combine the two parallel JVs Delta operates with both Virgin and Air France-KLM. If granted final approval, the expanded partnership “will offer consumers the same benefits from the prior joint ventures, such as increased capacity ...