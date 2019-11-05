The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will require that drones weighing more than 250 grams (0.5 lb.) be registered as of Jan. 2, 2020.

Drone enthusiasts have a three-month grace period until April 2 to register their aircraft. After that date, “it will be an offense to operate or fly an unregistered unmanned aircraft in Singapore,” with offenders facing a fine of up to S$10,000 ($7,360) and/or imprisonment of up to six months, CAAS said.

The registration mandate, which follows recommendations made by an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Advisory Panel in August, conforms with drone registration requirements in the US, Canada, Australia and European countries that specify a minimum weight of 250 grams.

Drone registrants in Singapore must be at least 16 years old. They must purchase a label bearing a unique registration number, then submit a photo of the aircraft with the label affixed and a registration form with “some basic personal details” via the unmanned aircraft portal on the CAAS website.

A registration fee of S$15 ($11) per aircraft will be collected at the point of purchase of the registration label—either online via the CAAS website, via the website of postal company SingPost, or at one of 27 designated SingPost post offices.

“Mandatory registration is an important part of our enhanced regulatory framework to ensure that unmanned aircraft can be used in Singapore safely,” CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said. “To further encourage users to fly responsibly, we will also be stepping up efforts to educate and help users comply with regulations.”

