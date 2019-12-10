US non-profit standards organization RTCA announced on Dec. 9 that it has formed a committee of industry and government experts to develop requirements for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) to protect airports and other sites from rogue drones. Establishment of the new special committee follows an earlier announcement by RTCA’s equivalent in Europe—the European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment (Eurocae)—that it has formed a counter-UAS working group. The ...