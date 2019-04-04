FAA is launching a joint task force with NASA and international regulators into the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and its maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS), part of an effort to “ensure the safety” of the jetliner, the agency announced April 3. FAA said it is establishing a Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR), chaired by former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman Chris Hart, that will include a team of experts from FAA, ...