US Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) is urging the FAA to temporarily suspend Boeing from a rulemaking advisory committee, describing the manufacturer’s inclusion on the panel as a “potential conflict of interest” amid continuing investigations into the 737 MAX. In an April 1 letter to FAA acting administrator Dan Elwell, the senator said that, in addition to suspending Boeing from the agency’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC) for the ...