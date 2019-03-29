Compensation claims by passengers on delayed flights in the European Union (EU) are escalating sharply and harming smaller airlines, the head of the body representing them said March 27.

Speaking on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) conference in Prague, Czechia, ERA director general Montserrat Barriga said that firms of “claims farmers” were encouraging passengers to pursue compensation for delays that had occurred as much as three years previously.

Under the European Union’s EU261 regulation, airlines operating flights within the 28-nation bloc, departing from an EU airport for a non-EU destination or departing from a non-EU destination to the EU if operated by an EU carrier, become liable for compensation payouts of at least €250 ($280) if delays exceed 3 hrs.

Increasing concerns over the regulation have been voiced by airlines—especially smaller regional operators whose often slender finances are least able to bear the weight of large compensation payments.

This is the case even where an ERA member operates only a part of a longer journey that is then delayed.

For example, Barriga said, Spanish regional carrier Binter Canarias might sell a ticket for a 20-min. hop from one of the outlying Canary Islands to Las Palmas for a passenger connecting with an onward Iberia flight to Madrid. Even if it was the Las Palmas-Madrid leg on which a delay of 3 hrs. occurred, it would be Binter that was liable for the compensation.

Greater awareness of EU261 among consumers, together with the activities of claims farmers, means a delayed flight could now easily see 50% of the passengers claiming €250 each: “Airlines don’t have a problem reimbursing the passenger. They do have a problem if someone else is making a business out of their misery. We’re starting to find that passengers are claiming for flights three years ago, because they are being chased to do so by claims farmers.”

It is very time-consuming for airlines, especially smaller ones with limited resources, to trawl back through their systems to find evidence to contest such claims, Barriga said. Doing so is another, hidden cost.

The European Commission, she said, has hired a consultant to look into the situation and is taking evidence from various parties, including consumers and airlines.

However, ERA is concerned that, of a 200-question questionnaire on the subject, just 10%-15% are to be answered by airlines.

To ensure airlines’ voices are heard, ERA has engaged three consultancy firms to compile its own report, which will be presented to the Commission later this year.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com