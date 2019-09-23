The US Department of Transportation has named 19 members to the new Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) Advisory Committee, which will advise the Transportation secretary on issues relating to the needs of disabled air travelers.

DOT said in a statement that the committee will “identify and assess disability-related access barriers encountered by air travelers with disabilities, evaluate the extent to which DOT’s programs and activities are addressing these disability-related access barriers and recommend actions to improve the air travel experience of passengers with disabilities.”

The ACAA Advisory Committee will include aviation stakeholders from Boeing, IATA, Delta Air Lines, Allegiant Air, Airport Council International-North America and Los Angeles World Airports, with the remaining members coming from various medical and national disability groups.

Established by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, the committee will have until November 2020 to submit a report to the DOT secretary and Congress assessing current regulations with respect to ticketing practices, preflight seat assignments, access to bulkhead seating and stowing of assistive devices for disabled passengers.

The committee will meet at least twice each year, and will terminate on Sept. 30, 2023, unless renewed by appropriate action. The FAA’s assistant general counsel for aviation enforcement and proceedings will serve as the Designated Federal Officer overseeing agenda and schedule.

Passed in 1986, The Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) has prohibited discrimination based on disability in US air travel for more than three decades. Earlier in 2019, US Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Illinois) and US Rep. Jim Langevin (D-Rhode Island) introduced companion bills in both chambers of Congress that would strengthen ACAA enforcement, require removal of access barriers on existing aircraft and ensure new aircraft are designed to accommodate disabled passengers.

