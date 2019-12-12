Delta Air Lines Airbus A220
Delta Air Lines pilots are urging the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to place conditions on the carrier’s proposed transborder joint venture (JV) with Calgary-based WestJet, expressing concerns about how Delta has divided flying opportunities under its immunized alliance with Virgin Atlantic. In comments filed with DOT Dec. 12, the Delta Master Executive Council (MEC) of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) urged the department to put conditions similar to those recently ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Delta pilots ask DOT to put conditions on proposed WestJet JV" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.