Air Canada Boeing 787-9
Canada’s air transport market took two steps toward more collaboration and consolidation June 27, as Air Transat executives agreed to accept Air Canada’s (AC) purchase offer, while the proposed WestJet-Delta Air Lines transborder joint venture (JV) was approved by the Canada Competition Bureau (CCB) to move forward. Air Canada’s plan to purchase Montreal-based Air Transat, announced in May, would be finalized at C$13 ($9.92) per share, valuing the all-cash deal ...
