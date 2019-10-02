Brazil’s National Congress on Sept. 27 failed to overturn President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto of a provision that would have allowed passengers on domestic flights to check in one piece of luggage free of charge.

The measure, passed by Brazil’s legislature in May, had drawn criticism from the global airline industry, which argued carriers would be forced to raise fares as a result of lower ancillary revenues. The provision would have provided for free checked baggage up to 23 kilograms (50 lb.) on domestic flights on all aircraft with at least 31 seats.

Deputies in the National Congress cast 247 votes to override the veto and 187 in opposition, falling short of the 257-vote, two-thirds majority needed in the chamber to overrule a presidential veto.

IATA expressed relief at the result of the vote, saying in a statement that the decision “establishes the regulatory framework under which airlines in Brazil can continue to offer a wider choice to passengers, as these can individually choose which additional services they would like to pay for or not.”

IATA added that the attractiveness of the Brazilian commercial air transport market will increase as a result of the move, “especially at a time when the country is trying to entice foreign investment in the airline industry.”

“One of the major challenges in Brazil is ensuring that airlines have a regulatory environment aligned with global best practices,” IATA regional VP-Americas Peter Cerdá said. “Countries that have promoted aviation by modernizing their regulatory and legal framework, avoiding over-regulation and protectionism, have created ideal conditions for the growth of the industry, benefiting everyone, both socially and economically. Congress upholding the presidential veto is an important step in Brazil’s alignment with international standards.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com