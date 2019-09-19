The US Army named DJI in an August 2017 memorandum directing units to cease using its drones out of concern for “cyber vulnerabilities.”

A bipartisan group of US senators introduced legislation Sept. 18 that would bar the federal government from purchasing Chinese-made drones.

The prohibition would include any entity judged by the US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) to be “subject to influence or control by the Government of the People’s Republic of China or the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China.” It would also apply to any entity that is determined to be a national security threat by the federal government.

The legislation would impact Shenzhen-based DJI, the world’s dominant supplier of small recreational and commercial drones. The US Army named DJI in an August 2017 memorandum directing units to cease using its drones out of concern for “cyber vulnerabilities.”

DJI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the American Drone Security Act, a moratorium on federal purchases of Chinese-made drones would go into effect 180 days after the bill’s enactment. Federal agencies would have a one-year phase-in period that would exempt contracts entered into prior to enactment.

“There are nations around the world, like China, that are actively building up their militaries to compete with America. China is stealing our technology and intellectual property, yet the US government continues to buy critical technology, like drones, with American tax dollars from Chinese companies backed by their government,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida), one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

“Like it or not, drones are our future. Without Congressional action, adversaries like China and Iran will use drone technology as tiny Trojan Horses to spy on our government, our critical infrastructure—even our hospitals and homes. This bill will ensure that we don’t send China and others a gold-plated, flying invitation to steal our intellectual property, undermine our domestic technology, and spy on our communities,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), also a co-sponsor of the bill.

The legislation would make available waivers on a case-by-case basis with the approval of the Secretaries of State and DHS. It would also bar states or municipalities from using federal funds awarded through contracts or grants to purchase Chinese-made drones.

Ninety days following the bill’s enactment, the comptroller general would be required to submit a report to Congress detailing the amount of foreign commercial off-the-shelf drones procured by federal departments and agencies from countries deemed national security threats.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com