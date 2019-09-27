Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) First VP Bob Fox told US lawmakers that the pilot union is “deeply dismayed” over the FAA’s lack of follow-through on a directive that would mandate the installation of secondary cockpit barriers.

“In the 2018 reauthorization, Congress called for the FAA to issue a rule mandating these barriers for all newly manufactured passenger aircraft by Oct. 5, 2019,” Fox said during a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Aviation Sept. 26.

“Rather than issuing the order as Congress intended, the FAA has bowed to a blatant stall tactic promoted by special interests and created an Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee working group, duplicating work they had already done back in 2009,” he added.

Fox called FAA’s decision to form the working group just several weeks before the Oct. 5 deadline “a move designed to slow down or otherwise not fulfill the obligations Congress placed on the FAA to implement the secondary cockpit barrier.” Fox noted that 110 House lawmakers wrote a letter urging the FAA to implement the rule “without delay,” adding that “failing to meet this requirement will delay implementation and evade congressional intent.”

“Secondary flight deck barriers are already protecting US airliners. I know because I’ve flown the Boeing 757 equipped with these security devices. The standard established at FAA’s request in 2009 is effective. No more study is needed,” Fox said.

Earlier at the hearing, Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) asked FAA deputy administrator Dan Elwell why the agency needs to go through a formal rulemaking process to issue the rule on secondary barriers. “Why not just order the airlines to do it? It could be an emergency order. We don’t want another 9/11,” DeFazio said.

“That process still requires rulemaking and making changes to the interior of a part 121 aircraft is a supplemental type certificate (STC), which requires approval from the FAA,” Elwell replied. “These barriers also need to cover everything from a 50-seat regional jet to twin-aisle international carriers, so there are some serious things to consider with regards to safety and the manufacture of these barriers,” Elwell added.

