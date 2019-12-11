Poll Question: Which of these will most improve the public’s perception of airlines?

Public and employee confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX is critical to the aircraft’s successful return to service, IATA SVP-safety and flight operations Gilberto López Meyer said at IATA’s annual global media day in Geneva....More
The sharply increased emphasis by airlines on sustainability is not being matched by passengers taking up the opportunity to offset the carbon emissions of their journeys, IATA director-general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said Dec. 11.
It was disappointing that only 0.01% of passengers choose to pay to compensate for their emissions when flying, de Juniac said at IATA’s annual global media day in Geneva....More
Mexico has started to share its plans for a proposed tri-airport system and is working across industry stakeholders to develop those plans, but significant questions remain about how those plans will work....More
In the face of mounting social pressure, European airlines are upping their environmental game. Are emission offsets about to follow the path of WiFi and online-purchase delivery fees, where they become bundled into the basic price?...More
