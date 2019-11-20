Poll Question: What do you most value from ATW editorial products?

JS blocked
Nov 20, 2019
Dubai Airshow 2019: FAA still to determine MAX training requirements  

The FAA is leaving the door open for mandatory simulator sessions as a condition for pilots to return to flying the Boeing 737 MAX, the agency’s top official acknowledged....More
Nov 20, 2019
Dubai Airshow 2019: Emirates finalizes 787 order, reduces 777Xs  

Emirates Airline is set to become a Boeing 787 operator after substituting orders for the 777X in favor of the smaller twinjet....More
Nov 19, 2019
Dubai Airshow 2019: GECAS inks firm order for Airbus A330neos, A321XLRs

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has signed a firm order for 12 new generation Airbus A330neos and 20 long-range single-aisle A321XLRs, Airbus said Nov. 19 at the Dubai Airshow....More
Nov 14, 2019
Wizz CEO’s attack on premium cabins is a sustainability red herring

The CEO and co-founder of Budapest LCC Wizz Air has issued a statement calling for all airlines to ban premium cabins on flights of less than five hours....More
Nov 4, 2019
Korean goes K-pop in its safety video

Korean Air has just released details of its new safety video and it is certainly different; it’s a music video featuring K-pop band SuperM, which created a song for this purpose....More
Oct 30, 2019
Boeing scrutiny by lawmakers tough but necessary

While Boeing employees—and particularly CEO Dennis Muilenburg—have endured an awful two days at the US Senate and House hearings into the 737 MAX crashes today and yesterday, these hearings were necessary, and the questions posed by lawmakers were fair if often tough....More
