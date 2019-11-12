JS blocked
Poll Question: Does the US need a nationwide high-speed train service, like Europe or Japan, to compete with its airlines?

Poll Question: Does the US need a nationwide high-speed train service, like Europe or Japan, to compete with its airlines?

Nov 12, 2019
FTE Asia: SITA progresses in Asia-Pacific projects

SITA’s Smart Path biometric solution is entering advanced test stages in numerous airport projects in the Asia-Pacific region, and is looking to throw its hat into the ring for some potential airport bids....More
Nov 12, 2019
FTE Asia: Royal Brunei: Innovation and partnership key to survival

Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA) is in the midst of finalizing a partnership with an undisclosed foreign government, the Brunei flag carrier said as it ramps up partnerships and innovation in a competitive ecosystem....More
Nov 12, 2019
Nov 4, 2019
Korean goes K-pop in its safety video

Korean Air has just released details of its new safety video and it is certainly different; it’s a music video featuring K-pop band SuperM, which created a song for this purpose....More
Oct 30, 2019
Boeing scrutiny by lawmakers tough but necessary

While Boeing employees—and particularly CEO Dennis Muilenburg—have endured an awful two days at the US Senate and House hearings into the 737 MAX crashes today and yesterday, these hearings were necessary, and the questions posed by lawmakers were fair if often tough....More
Oct 28, 2019
Value for emissions ​

Just as value for money is a priority for airline customers, could ‘value for emissions’ be a better way of balancing the environmental – and economic - impact of aviation....More
