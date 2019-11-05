JS blocked
ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Is it right for the US government to reverse air transport policy on Cuba and restrict flights to Havana only?

Poll Question: Is it right for the US government to reverse air transport policy on Cuba and restrict flights to Havana only?

Please or Register to post comments.

Air Transport World
ATW October 2019 cover

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

NOVEMBER AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Nov 5, 2019
Article

UK and Switzerland outline emissions trading system plans

The UK and Switzerland are each planning to launch their own emissions trading systems (ETS), linked with the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), despite industry calls for a joined-up international approach under ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme (CORSIA)....More
Avianca Boeing 787-8
Oct 30, 2019
Article

Avianca transformation model includes GOL codeshare

Avianca Holdings plans to establish a codeshare agreement with Brazilian LCC GOL, a development coming a month after the Colombian carrier’s codeshare with Azul Brazilian Airlines was announced....More
Oct 29, 2019
Article

CFM stays the course until MAXs return to service

As several hundred newly built and ready for delivery Boeing 737 MAXs have remained parked in Everett, Washington state while awaiting eventual clearance to fly, CFM International has been providing proactive maintenance preservation on the type’s LEAP 1B engines during the months the aircraft have stood idle....More
Read event news from
ATW On-Location

 

Blogs & Commentary
Nov 4, 2019
blog

Korean goes K-pop in its safety video

Korean Air has just released details of its new safety video and it is certainly different; it’s a music video featuring K-pop band SuperM, which created a song for this purpose....More
Oct 30, 2019
blog

Boeing scrutiny by lawmakers tough but necessary

While Boeing employees—and particularly CEO Dennis Muilenburg—have endured an awful two days at the US Senate and House hearings into the 737 MAX crashes today and yesterday, these hearings were necessary, and the questions posed by lawmakers were fair if often tough....More
Oct 28, 2019
blog

Value for emissions ​

Just as value for money is a priority for airline customers, could ‘value for emissions’ be a better way of balancing the environmental – and economic - impact of aviation....More
View More Opinions
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.