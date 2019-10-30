Poll Question: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s testimony to the US Senate was a positive step forward on the 737 MAX issue.

Avianca Holdings plans to establish a codeshare agreement with Brazilian LCC GOL, a development coming a month after the Colombian carrier’s codeshare with Azul Brazilian Airlines was announced....More
As several hundred newly built and ready for delivery Boeing 737 MAXs have remained parked in Everett, Washington state while awaiting eventual clearance to fly, CFM International has been providing proactive maintenance preservation on the type’s LEAP 1B engines during the months the aircraft have stood idle....More
Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, while currently occupied with shopping around its 146-seat E195-E2 jet, is indicating that it will consider entering the turboprop market to meet demand for the type in Latin America....More
With the stroke of his pen, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian cemented his company’s reputation as both industry transformer and a ruthless pursuer to be the world’s biggest and most influential airline....More
