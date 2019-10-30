JS blocked
ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s testimony to the US Senate was a positive step forward on the 737 MAX issue.

Poll Question: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s testimony to the US Senate was a positive step forward on the 737 MAX issue.

Please or Register to post comments.

Air Transport World
ATW October 2019 cover

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

NOVEMBER AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Avianca Boeing 787-8
Oct 30, 2019
Article

Avianca transformation model includes GOL codeshare

Avianca Holdings plans to establish a codeshare agreement with Brazilian LCC GOL, a development coming a month after the Colombian carrier’s codeshare with Azul Brazilian Airlines was announced....More
Oct 29, 2019
Article

CFM stays the course until MAXs return to service

As several hundred newly built and ready for delivery Boeing 737 MAXs have remained parked in Everett, Washington state while awaiting eventual clearance to fly, CFM International has been providing proactive maintenance preservation on the type’s LEAP 1B engines during the months the aircraft have stood idle....More
Oct 28, 2019
Article

Embraer may consider re-entering turboprop market

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, while currently occupied with shopping around its 146-seat E195-E2 jet, is indicating that it will consider entering the turboprop market to meet demand for the type in Latin America....More
Read event news from
ATW On-Location

 

Blogs & Commentary
Oct 28, 2019
blog

Value for emissions ​

Just as value for money is a priority for airline customers, could ‘value for emissions’ be a better way of balancing the environmental – and economic - impact of aviation....More
Oct 19, 2019
blog

Is Bastian creating the fourth global alliance?

With the stroke of his pen, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian cemented his company’s reputation as both industry transformer and a ruthless pursuer to be the world’s biggest and most influential airline....More
Oct 14, 2019
blog

Michele McDonald

Michele McDonald, a long-time contributor to ATW, died Oct. 5....More
View More Opinions
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.