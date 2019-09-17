Poll Question: What’s the best metric for economy-seating comfort?

The FAA has rolled out its new taxiway-landing alert system at 13 airports and is confident that all 35 facilities getting the enhancement will be up and running by October 2020, the agency’s top runway safety official confirmed....More
The FAA and several stakeholders are progressing toward the next major step in the US remote air traffic control tower evaluation effort, readying Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) to join the program this fall....More
