Poll Question: British Airways pilots are right or wrong to strike and bring the airline to a standstill?

Pegasus Airbus A320neo
Sep 10, 2019
Pegasus CEO: New runway, aircraft will provide wider horizons  

A combination of increased capacity at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport and the arrival of larger aircraft in the fleet will bring brighter prospects for Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines, CEO Mehmet Nane said....More
Sep 9, 2019
Air France to evaluate A380 replacements  

Air France CEO Anne Rigail is considering possible replacements for the French carrier’s Airbus A380s, before turning her attention to a Boeing 777 successor and the remainder of the airline’s medium-haul renewal....More
Icelandair challenged by continued MAX grounding  

All-Boeing operator Icelandair has acknowledged the Boeing 737 MAX grounding as a “big challenge,” impacting the carrier’s financial performance, operational planning and efficiency....More
Aug 16, 2019
Editor’s Blog: Why Beijing’s bullying of Hong Kong Airport and Cathay could misfire

What has happened in Hong Kong this week amounts to one thing: Beijing bullying....More
Jul 25, 2019
(Yet another) summer of discontent

Europe is bracing for a heatwave, in more ways than one, as tensions threaten to reach a boiling point between airlines, employees and passengers during the busiest period of the year....More
Jul 18, 2019
A rough ride for Ryanair

Irish LCC Ryanair really isn’t having a good week, after losing its COO to easyJet, cutting its growth because of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and facing industrial unrest among its UK pilots....More
