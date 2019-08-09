Poll Question: Is it okay for protesters to use international airports as rallying sites?

EC Mobility and Transport director general Henrik Hololei’s letter to US State Department under-secretary Manisha Singh couldn’t be clearer: Hands off Air Italy or risk US airlines losing the many benefits and privileges they enjoy as part of the US-EU Open Skies agreement....More
