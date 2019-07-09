JS blocked
ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing to New York for a UN summit to avoid flying. Should the airline industry respond to this stunt?

Poll Question: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing to New York for a UN summit to avoid flying. Should the airline industry respond to this stunt?

Please or Register to post comments.

Air Transport World

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

JULY/AUGUST AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Jul 9, 2019
Article

IATA: UK must increase capacity, cut taxes and visa restrictions

The UK risks losing up to 120,000 jobs from the aviation sector over the next two decades if it does not improve competitiveness, according to a new IATA report....More
Jun 26, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: Mitsubishi SpaceJet interest goes ‘exponential’ since Le Bourget  

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp.’s (MITAC) Paris Air Show unveiling of a new cabin for its SpaceJet regional jet (RJ) family has sparked interest from airline customers, giving executives confidence that its surprising initial commitment for 15 M100s during the show is the first of a series of deals for the revamped, US scope-compliant variant....More
Jun 26, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: GE sees ‘no material impact’ from IATA, CFM agreement  

A recently enacted agreement between IATA and CFM International—tailored to ensure the manufacturer is not forcing customers to use its parts and services—has not changed much for the narrowbody engine supplier, executives at CFM partner GE Aviation confirm....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Blogs & Commentary
Jul 25, 2019
blog

(Yet another) summer of discontent

Europe is bracing for a heatwave, in more ways than one, as tensions threaten to reach a boiling point between airlines, employees and passengers during the busiest period of the year....More
Jul 18, 2019
blog

A rough ride for Ryanair

Irish LCC Ryanair really isn’t having a good week, after losing its COO to easyJet, cutting its growth because of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and facing industrial unrest among its UK pilots....More
Jun 27, 2019
blog

EC’s clear message to the US: Don’t mess with Air Italy

EC Mobility and Transport director general Henrik Hololei’s letter to US State Department under-secretary Manisha Singh couldn’t be clearer: Hands off Air Italy or risk US airlines losing the many benefits and privileges they enjoy as part of the US-EU Open Skies agreement....More
View More Opinions
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.