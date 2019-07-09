Poll Question: Times are challenging at FAA. Steve Dicksen will be the right leader for the agency.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp.’s (MITAC) Paris Air Show unveiling of a new cabin for its SpaceJet regional jet (RJ) family has sparked interest from airline customers, giving executives confidence that its surprising initial commitment for 15 M100s during the show is the first of a series of deals for the revamped, US scope-compliant variant....More
A recently enacted agreement between IATA and CFM International—tailored to ensure the manufacturer is not forcing customers to use its parts and services—has not changed much for the narrowbody engine supplier, executives at CFM partner GE Aviation confirm....More
EC Mobility and Transport director general Henrik Hololei’s letter to US State Department under-secretary Manisha Singh couldn’t be clearer: Hands off Air Italy or risk US airlines losing the many benefits and privileges they enjoy as part of the US-EU Open Skies agreement....More
Reading the US Partnership for Open & Fair Skies’ press release on the US-UAE joint government policy statement on their Open Skies agreement, the expression "lipstick on a pig" comes to mind. Except it’s more about gloss than lipstick....More
