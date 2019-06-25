JS blocked
Poll Question: Sad to see Bombardier exit the airliner sales and production market?

JUNE AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Jun 25, 2019
Article

Airlines learn to navigate the path to ancillary revenue growth

As ancillary revenue becomes increasingly important to their bottom lines, many airlines are finding that determining which products and services to offer is a learning process....More
Jun 24, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: GECAS chief expects leasing sector consolidation

The sprawling aircraft leasing community is bound to consolidate, though it is unlikely to get down to just a handful of players, the top executive of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) said....More
Jun 24, 2019
Article

Colombia’s Viva Air mines data to improve air travel

Colombia-based LCC Viva Air, through its innovation lab, is working with universities to harness data and develop new ways to increase revenue, improve the passenger experience and drive operational efficiency....More

Blogs & Commentary
Jun 25, 2019
blog

US Big 3 glosses over UAE Open Skies outcome

Reading the US Partnership for Open & Fair Skies’ press release on the US-UAE joint government policy statement on their Open Skies agreement, the expression "lipstick on a pig" comes to mind. Except it’s more about gloss than lipstick....More
Jun 20, 2019
blog

PARIS 2019 BLOG: Air transport industry confidence on display

The fourth and final trade show day saw a handful of additional Airbus narrowbody orders or conversions, closing a show that was relatively light on new airliner order numbers—as anticipated—but which still delivered some surprises....More
Jun 19, 2019
blog

PARIS 2019 BLOG: The significance of the A321XLR’s long legs

Day three of the air show was a good one for Airbus and particularly its newly-launched A321XLR, which is demonstrating early on that airlines see how they can stretch their networks, enter new markets and do good business with a longer-legged narrowbody....More
