Poll Question: Is SpaceJet a good name for what was the Mitsubishi MRJ90 regional jet?

JUNE AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
Air France KLM CEO Ben Smith
Jun 14, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: Air France-KLM eyes Airbus, Boeing aircraft for fleet renewal

Air France-KLM will consider Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo and A220 aircraft types as it prepares to renew its short- and medium-haul fleet, CEO Ben Smith told ATW on the sidelines of the Paris Air Forum June 14....More
Jun 14, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: Airbus CEO calls tariffs a ‘serious threat’

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury warns that the introduction of tariffs in aerospace as a result of the two World Trade Organization (WTO) cases against the European Union and the US would be “just a disaster.”...More
Jun 14, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: Airline execs differ on long-haul, low-cost tactics

If there is one thing that players in the long-haul, low-cost sector agree on is there is a market for such services....More

Jun 13, 2019
blog

Bankrupt Alitalia dreams of the premier league

As if the saga of Alitalia couldn’t get, well, more Italian, news arrives that yet another potential investor has emerged—the chairman of a Rome soccer club....More
Jun 12, 2019
blog

Delta sends a plane to save the day for stranded fifth-graders

Here’s a story of an airline getting customer relations right and it’s too good not to share....More
Apr 29, 2019
blog

Mr. Muilenburg: please let the investigation teams determine the MAX crash causes

A golden rule of good industry journalism when the publication you work for covers the air transport business is that you never pre-judge the cause of an airliner crash. It is, I believe, something that holds true across the professional air transport industry: Let the investigation take its course and professionals determine the real cause....More
