Poll Question: Is SpaceJet a good name for what was the Mitsubishi MRJ90 regional jet?

Air France-KLM will consider Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo and A220 aircraft types as it prepares to renew its short- and medium-haul fleet, CEO Ben Smith told ATW on the sidelines of the Paris Air Forum June 14....More
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury warns that the introduction of tariffs in aerospace as a result of the two World Trade Organization (WTO) cases against the European Union and the US would be “just a disaster.”...More
A golden rule of good industry journalism when the publication you work for covers the air transport business is that you never pre-judge the cause of an airliner crash. It is, I believe, something that holds true across the professional air transport industry: Let the investigation take its course and professionals determine the real cause....More
