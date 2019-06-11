ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Will new airliner sales’ announcements at the Paris Air Show next week be:

Poll Question: Will new airliner sales’ announcements at the Paris Air Show next week be:

Please or Register to post comments.

Air Transport World

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

JUNE AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Jun 11, 2019
Article

IATA AGM 2019: UIA may switch MAX order to Airbus narrowbodies

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA)—which had planned to take delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX 8s beginning in mid-April—is considering switching from Boeing to Airbus aircraft as a long-term fleet strategy step....More
Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9
Jun 7, 2019
Article

IATA AGM 2019: JAL to boost capacity in 2020

Japan Airlines (JAL) will mainly rely on increased aircraft utilization to increase capacity and meet an expected demand surge in 2020, although its planned long-haul LCC startup will also help....More
Jun 7, 2019
Article

IATA AGM 2019: Air Mauritius eyes leaner operations as competition grows

Air Mauritius is reviewing its business model and network, and upgrading its fleet, in response to growing competition at the airline’s Indian Ocean base....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Blogs & Commentary
Apr 29, 2019
blog

Mr. Muilenburg: please let the investigation teams determine the MAX crash causes

A golden rule of good industry journalism when the publication you work for covers the air transport business is that you never pre-judge the cause of an airliner crash. It is, I believe, something that holds true across the professional air transport industry: Let the investigation take its course and professionals determine the real cause....More
Apr 24, 2019
blog

Boeing knows its hardest cost is restoring confidence

Boeing will have been glad to get today behind it, the latest in a series of grim days since the second 737 MAX crash and the new narrowbody was grounded....More
Mar 25, 2019
blog

When KLM decided to take over Ryanair…

Five leading European airline CEOs had some fun during the recent Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit, saying which rival airline they would like to run for a week and why....More
View More Opinions
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.