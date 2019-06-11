Poll Question: Will new airliner sales’ announcements at the Paris Air Show next week be:

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA)—which had planned to take delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX 8s beginning in mid-April—is considering switching from Boeing to Airbus aircraft as a long-term fleet strategy step....More
Japan Airlines (JAL) will mainly rely on increased aircraft utilization to increase capacity and meet an expected demand surge in 2020, although its planned long-haul LCC startup will also help....More
A golden rule of good industry journalism when the publication you work for covers the air transport business is that you never pre-judge the cause of an airliner crash. It is, I believe, something that holds true across the professional air transport industry: Let the investigation take its course and professionals determine the real cause....More
