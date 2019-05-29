Poll Question: Should antitrust immunized alliances be regularly reviewed for anticompetitive behavior?

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac urged global regulators to lift the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in unison, even while acknowledging that the model’s return to service is still likely a few months away....More
As rising tariffs in the US-China trade war affect global trade, IATA said it would cut its outlook for 2019 global cargo demand growth after April figures showed the negative cargo demand trend seen since January continuing....More
A golden rule of good industry journalism when the publication you work for covers the air transport business is that you never pre-judge the cause of an airliner crash. It is, I believe, something that holds true across the professional air transport industry: Let the investigation take its course and professionals determine the real cause....More
