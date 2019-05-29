ATWOnline

Poll Question: Should antitrust immunized alliances be regularly reviewed for anticompetitive behavior?

May 29, 2019
IATA AGM 2019: De Juniac calls for global lifting of MAX ban

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac urged global regulators to lift the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in unison, even while acknowledging that the model’s return to service is still likely a few months away....More
IATA AGM 2019: Rising costs pose biggest challenge for airlines  

Facing up to rising costs amid worsening economic conditions is the biggest challenge airlines are facing in 2019, and more airline failures may lie ahead, the head of IATA said May 29....More
IATA AGM 2019: Impact of US-China trade war will lower cargo demand forecast

As rising tariffs in the US-China trade war affect global trade, IATA said it would cut its outlook for 2019 global cargo demand growth after April figures showed the negative cargo demand trend seen since January continuing....More

Mr. Muilenburg: please let the investigation teams determine the MAX crash causes

A golden rule of good industry journalism when the publication you work for covers the air transport business is that you never pre-judge the cause of an airliner crash. It is, I believe, something that holds true across the professional air transport industry: Let the investigation take its course and professionals determine the real cause....More
Boeing knows its hardest cost is restoring confidence

Boeing will have been glad to get today behind it, the latest in a series of grim days since the second 737 MAX crash and the new narrowbody was grounded....More
When KLM decided to take over Ryanair…

Five leading European airline CEOs had some fun during the recent Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit, saying which rival airline they would like to run for a week and why....More
