Poll Question: Will the Boeing 737 MAX grounding negatively affect sales?

Saudi Arabian LCC flyadeal intends to keep its existing fleet of Airbus A320ceos in operation despite its order for Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the carrier’s CEO said at this week’s Saudi Airshow in Riyadh....More
The immediate aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX crash is stunning. While it is not unprecedented for the aviation authorities and airlines of non-US countries to diverge from FAA on when an aircraft grounding is necessary, it is unusual. And the scale of this divergence is unprecedented....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.