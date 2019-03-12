ATWOnline

Connect With Us
Home > Advanced Polls > Poll Question: Should the US have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 earlier?

Poll Question: Should the US have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 earlier?

Please or Register to post comments.

Air Transport World

Read the best-read publication for the global airline management community: ATW magazine. View individual articles or download a digital issue (subscription required).  

MARCH AIR TRANSPORT WORLD
ATW On-Location
Mar 12, 2019
Article

IATA WCS19: SIA Cargo plans digital transformation

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Cargo is urging the industry to catch up with digitalization, as it also embarks on its own transformation....More
Mar 12, 2019
Article

WCS19: IATA launches industry certification for perishable goods

IATA launched its latest industry certification—the Centre for Excellence for Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh)—at the World Cargo Symposium 2019, with Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) and Cathay Pacific Services Limited (CPSL), as its first recipients....More
Mar 12, 2019
Article

Routes Asia: Airports of Thailand to host in 2020

The Thai city of Chiang Mai will host Routes Asia 2020, and operator Airports of Thailand (AOT) is planning to elevate its airport as the country’s northern hub....More

Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location

Blogs & Commentary
Mar 13, 2019
blog

US, under pressure, grounds MAX

A stunning week, beginning with the second crash of a Boeing 737 MAX and, three days later, every single MAX is grounded—and the US was last to make that call....More
Mar 13, 2019
blog

FAA, US airline leaders need to speak up on MAX

News this morning that Canada has grounded the Boeing 737 MAX is highly significant and truly leaves the US isolated on this issue....More
Mar 12, 2019
blog

MAX crash divides US from rest of world on aviation safety calls

The immediate aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX crash is stunning. While it is not unprecedented for the aviation authorities and airlines of non-US countries to diverge from FAA on when an aircraft grounding is necessary, it is unusual. And the scale of this divergence is unprecedented....More
View More Opinions
ATWOnline.com
Aviation Week Network

Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.