Poll Question: Did those countries and regulatory authorities that grounded the MAX soon after the Ethiopian crash make the right call?

IATA launched its latest industry certification—the Centre for Excellence for Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh)—at the World Cargo Symposium 2019, with Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) and Cathay Pacific Services Limited (CPSL), as its first recipients....More
The immediate aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX crash is stunning. While it is not unprecedented for the aviation authorities and airlines of non-US countries to diverge from FAA on when an aircraft grounding is necessary, it is unusual. And the scale of this divergence is unprecedented....More
It is not the air transport industry’s habit to rush accident investigations, for good reason. But in the case of Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX 8, there is pressure to get at least some answers as soon as possible....More
