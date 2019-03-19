The White House confirmed March 19 that US President Donald Trump will nominate former Delta Air Lines executive and pilot Stephen Dickson to head the FAA, ending a 15-month stretch for the agency without a permanent leader.

The last permanent FAA administrator was Michael Huerta, an Obama pick who stepped down in January 2018 when his term expired. Since then, acting administrator Daniel Elwell, who was formerly deputy administrator under Huerta, has been heading the agency on a temporary basis.

Dickson started his career as an officer in the US Air Force before joining Delta, where he began as a pilot. He retired after 28 years in 2018 as the carrier’s senior VP-flight operations, a position in which he was responsible for the safety and operational performance of the carrier’s global flight operations, in addition to pilot training, crew scheduling and regulatory compliance. A graduate of the US Air Force Academy, he is also a former F-15 fighter pilot.

Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) president Joe DePete lauded the selection of Dickson to run the FAA, saying in a statement that, “Capt. Dickson’s extensive transportation experience would give him, if confirmed, a unique opportunity to enhance the safety of commercial aviation ... it is our hope and expectation that the first of order business for him will be to reaffirm the agency’s steadfast commitment to safety.”

National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) president Ed Bolen also cheered the nomination, calling Dickson “a leader whose comprehensive understanding of our national air transportation system and the efforts underway to keep building a ‘Next Generation’ system, are second to none ... NBAA has worked closely with Steve for many years, and we welcome his nomination.”

The next secretary will take over an FAA that finds itself under pressure over the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, which has led to questions from Congress and foreign regulators over whether the agency delegated too much oversight and certification authority to the Chicago-based plane manufacturer.

House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) has signaled his intent to hold hearings on the matter, and on March 19 sent a letter along with Aviation Subcommittee chairman Rick Larsen (D-Washington) to the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) inspector general requesting an investigation into the FAA’s approach to certifying the Boeing 737 MAX.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com