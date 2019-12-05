United CEO Oscar Munoz
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will step down in May 2020 to become executive chairman of the board, the company announced Dec. 5. His lieutenant, United president Scott Kirby, will be promoted to succeed him as chief executive following the company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders in Chicago. The transition will see United’s current executive board chair Jane Garvey retire after serving on the board for more than a decade, while Ted Philip will become lead independent ...
