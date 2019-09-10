Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) president Yuri Miroshnikov will step down from the position Sept. 12 when his contract expires and will be succeeded by Yevhenii Dykhne, effective Sept. 18.

Miroshnikov will become a board member Sept. 13.

“My entire career is dedicated to aviation and UIA,” he said. “As a non-executive, I am committed to invest my expertise and experience to add value to the airline’s business, and help the executive team develop the long-term strategy and find solutions to tough managerial challenges.”

Miroshnikov has been with UIA since 1993 and has managed the airline for the past 15 years.

Under his leadership, UIA said the company has been transformed from a local hybrid airline with eight aircraft, 870 employees and 640,000 passengers per year into Ukraine’s flag carrier with 42 medium- and long-haul aircraft, operating to over 50 destinations with 1,100 scheduled flights per week. UIA carries eight million passengers per year and has nearly 3,000 employees.

UIA said Dykhne is a recognized crisis executive with vast managerial experience in infrastructure businesses, namely Lviv Airlines State Aviation Enterprise and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia. From 2014-2017, Dykhne served as acting director general at Boryspil International Airport State Enterprise. In 2017, he was appointed first deputy CEO.

Kiev Boryspil is UIA’s main hub.

Dykhne said his top objective as president is to return the airline to profitability while ensuring sustainable development of the network business model.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at