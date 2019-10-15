Air France-KLM’s low-cost unit Transavia has appointed Air France-KLM cargo chief Marcel de Nooijer as its new CEO from Jan. 1, 2020, succeeding Mattijs ten Brink, who left at the end of September.

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said: “In recent years, Marcel has led the freight division of Air France-KLM, with a successful digital transformation and improvement of operational results at KLM Cargo. We are happy that we have a new Transavia CEO with Marcel, who can continue to build on Transavia in the coming years.”

The Netherlands-based unit also said in the Oct. 14 statement that Erik-Jan Gelink, the airline’s commercial director, will leave Transavia at the end of the year.

The move comes as Transavia’s sister low-cost airline Transavia France moves ahead with plans to expand with pilot union’s recent approval of management plans to remove a cap limiting its fleet to 40 aircraft.

“The appointment of Marcel as CEO and the departure of Erik-Jan is a natural moment to optimize the composition of the Transavia management team and the division of tasks within the team along the lines of the strategic priorities and the management model of the company. This gives substance to the intention to go from four to three members of the board,” Transavia added.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk