Philippine Airlines (PAL) has named Vivienne Tan to take over operational control of the carrier, after the airline’s president Jaime Bautista announced his retirement.

Tan has held senior roles at various companies in the LT Group, which owns PAL. She is also the daughter of LT Group head and PAL chairman Lucio Tan.

PAL said its board has “accepted Bautista’s retirement after he expressed his desire to spend more time with his family.” Bautista has been president since 2014, in his second stint in this role.

Tan “is no stranger to the inner workings of PAL having worked for the airline in various capacities since 2011,” PAL said.

She later moved to other positions in the LT Group in the real estate, banking and education sectors. As well as being officer-in-charge of PAL, Tan will continue to hold roles as the airline’s EVP, treasurer and chief administrative officer.

Tan is a board member of the LT Group and other companies. She holds a double degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of San Francisco, as well as a postgraduate diploma in fashion design and manufacturing management.

