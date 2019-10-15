Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines’ joint venture SunExpress has named Armin Bovensiepen as the company’s new director strategy and transformation, beginning Oct. 14.

SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof said, “In order to continue the growth of recent years and to ensure the sustainable development of our company in every sense, SunExpress will continue to evolve and modernize in the coming years. This transformation is a central element of our corporate strategy.”

Bovensiepen began his aviation carrier in 1998 with Lufthansa until 2011, followed by contracts at Austrian Airlines, airberlin, Etihad Aviation Group as well as MD & CCO of former airberlin Austria subsidiary NIKI. Bovensiepen was also involved in a new Switzerland-based LCC—with a working title of Swiss Skies—but the project has never been realized.

SunExpress operates 84 aircraft this year to 90 destinations in 30 countries. In 2018, SunExpress transported 10 million passengers.

