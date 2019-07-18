Ryanair COO Peter Bellew, who recently resigned from the position at the Irish LCC, will join easyJet as COO, a development that was revealed as part of the UK LCC’s third-quarter trading update.

“EasyJet has announced today that Peter Bellew will be joining easyJet as chief operating officer. He will be a member of the airline management board and will report to easyJet’s CEO, Johan Lundgren. Peter joins the airline from Ryanair, where he has been since December 2017. [He will be] responsible for all aspects of Ryanair’s flight operations,” easyJet said July 18.

Bellew—who was previously Malaysia Airlines CEO—returned to Ryanair 18 months ago during the immediate aftermath of the airline’s rostering crisis. At the time, O’Leary said Bellew had “unrivaled knowledge” of Ryanair’s business model, having previously held the role of flight operations director until 2014.

News of Bellew’s resignation from Ryanair broke July 11, via a leaked internal memo that was shared with ATW and validated. In the memo, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Bellew would be stepping down at the end of December 2019. O’Leary thanked Bellew for his great work and wished him every success.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to ATW’s request for comment on whether Bellew will work his long handover period to the end of December, as originally planned.

An easyJet spokeswoman told ATW: “We don’t have a start date yet but will in due course.”

When Bellew’s departure from Ryanair was first announced, Bernstein Research analyst Daniel Roeska described the move as “a surprise, given his short tenure and the respect he commands.” He added that Bellew had been tipped as a candidate to take over running Ryanair DAC, when O’Leary shifts to a new position overseeing Ryanair’s holding company.

At the time, Roeska also said a COO departure during the “crucial summer period” would be “the worst outcome.”

