Florin Susanu has been appointed as the provisional GM of Romanian flag carrier Tarom.

The state-owned airline’s board made the appointment March 21. Susanu, Tarom’s director of flight operations, succeeds Werner Wilhelm Wolff.

“One year and four months after taking over the management, through work and dedication, Tarom has succeeded in reversing the downward trend in which we have been since 2017,” Wolff said in a farewell statement.

In December, Tarom reported third-quarter 2018 traffic and revenue growth as it continued a strategy of fleet and route expansion in pursuit of profitability. The airline transported 2.8 million passengers in 2018.

Tarom has five Boeing 737 MAX 8s on order, valued at $586 million at list prices. The SkyTeam alliance member also plans to replace nine ATR turboprops and four 737-300s.

Tarom operates four Airbus A318s, two ATR 42s, seven ATR 72s, four 737-300s, four 737-700s and four 737-800s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at