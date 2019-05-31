Romania’s LCC Blue Air has appointed a new management team, led by new CEO Oana Petrescu, succeeding Marius Puiu, who has been the company’s interim CEO since September 2018.

Petrescu said Blue Air is already Central Europe’s third largest LCC and is expected to become the leading next-generation LCC in the region.

“Blue Air has many opportunities. In order to increase our commercial and operational performances, we will adopt a business model to the current market—namely low-cost, low complexity,” Petrescu said. To achieve this goal, the company must strive for operational and commercial consolidation, improved management systems, and enhanced corporate governance.

Petrescu joined Blue Air in January 2018 as interim CFO and turnaround manager. She has 28 years of experience in finance, IT and commercial management.

Other recent management appointments include:

CFO Dana Popescu;

CCO Carsten Schaeffer, who joined the company in December 2018 and is a former Lufthansa and airberlin manager;

COO Cristian Buciu, formerly Blue Air ground operations director; and

CTO Aurelian Bobei, who coordinates the airline’s fleet management and maintenance activities.

Blue Air said the new executive management team possesses an optimum mix of aviation and financial experience.

Privately owned, Bucharest-headquartered Blue Air was founded in 2004 and has grown in recent years.

The airline operates a fleet of 23 Boeing 737 Classics and 737-700/800s.

The delivery of 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, which was scheduled to start from 2Q 2019, has been delayed by the global ban of the type since mid-March.

On Feb. 7, the German Federal Cartel Office approved the purchase of shares in Romania’s LCC Blue Air, which has been linked to German logistics company Zeitfracht in a strategic partnership since 2018.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at