Garuda Indonesia’s top executive appears set to lose his job after allegations linking him to the smuggling of motorbike parts on an aircraft delivery flight.

According to multiple local media reports, a senior Indonesian government minister has stated that Garuda president-director Ari Askhara will be dismissed. This follows the discovery of parts for a high-end motorbike and bicycles aboard a new Airbus A330-900 flown to Indonesia from France last month. The parts had not been properly declared.

An investigation by government officials has connected the parts to Askhara, media reports say. Garuda Indonesia did not reply to requests for comments by press time.

Askara was appointed as president-director in September 2018. He was previously CEO of Indonesia’s state-owned sea-port operator, and had also served as Garuda’s CFO from December 2014 to April 2016. Askhara replaced Pahala Mansury as head of Garuda, although Mansury had only held that role since April 2017.

