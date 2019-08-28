The Philippines Airlines (PAL) board has undergone a new round of reorganization, announcing a number of new appointments and title changes.

In a stock disclosure, the Philippine flag carrier named Juanita T. Tan Lee as corporate treasurer of PAL Holdings, PAL and Air Philippines Corp.

Lee is unrelated to the family of chairman Lucio Tan, but is currently director and treasurer of Tan’s conglomerate, LT Group.

Lucio Tan’s daughter, Vivienne Tan, has been appointed as head of audit. Her previous position of EVP-treasury and chief administrative officer will be abolished.

The chief advisor to the chief executive role, currently held by Russel Jao, will also be removed as the board said the position is “no longer necessary.”

According to national newspaper, Philstar, vice chairman Lucio Tan Jr.—Lucio Tan’s son—is also expected to take on a “more powerful” role on the board with most directors expected to report to him.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com