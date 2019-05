Airbus appointed Antoine Bouvier as head of strategy, mergers & acquisitions and public affairs, Eric Béranger as CEO of MBDA and Patrick de Castelbajac as head of region-Asia Pacific and head of commercial aircraft sales-Asia Pacific.

SriLankan Airlines appointed Joshua Bustos as CCO and Shaminda Samaraweera as CFO. The positions became effective in April.

FlightSafety International appointed David Davenport as president & CEO.